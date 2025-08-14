Pakistan embassy Kabul celebrates Independence Day

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani said today as Pakistan marks its Independence Day, the nation also celebrates a historic victory in Maarka-e-Haq against India.

This triumph stands as a testament to Pakistan’s resilience in the face of India’s naked aggression against Pakistan, he added.

"Pakistani nation stands resolutely behind its armed forces and renews the commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s geographical and ideological frontiers," he said while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at Pakistan’s embassy at Kabul to mark Independence Day.

Ambassador Nizamani paid glowing tributes to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the immense sacrifices of the heroes of the independence movement and saluted the bravery and dedication of our armed forces, whose martyrs have secured the freedoms we cherish today.

Ambassador Nizamani reiterated that the struggle for freedom continues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where Kashmiris endure oppression while fighting for their right to self-determination. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and their just struggle. It is our collective and individual duty to stand with Kashmir and advocate for their freedom at every platform.

Ambassador Nizamani urged upon the officers and staff to renew their commitment to building a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan.

On this occasion messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also read.