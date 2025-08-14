Pakistan Embassy Kabul Celebrates Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani said today as Pakistan marks its Independence Day, the nation also celebrates a historic victory in Maarka-e-Haq against India.
This triumph stands as a testament to Pakistan’s resilience in the face of India’s naked aggression against Pakistan, he added.
"Pakistani nation stands resolutely behind its armed forces and renews the commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s geographical and ideological frontiers," he said while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at Pakistan’s embassy at Kabul to mark Independence Day.
Ambassador Nizamani paid glowing tributes to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the immense sacrifices of the heroes of the independence movement and saluted the bravery and dedication of our armed forces, whose martyrs have secured the freedoms we cherish today.
Ambassador Nizamani reiterated that the struggle for freedom continues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where Kashmiris endure oppression while fighting for their right to self-determination. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and their just struggle. It is our collective and individual duty to stand with Kashmir and advocate for their freedom at every platform.
Ambassador Nizamani urged upon the officers and staff to renew their commitment to building a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan.
On this occasion messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also read.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan embassy Kabul celebrates Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Paris celebrates Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in KP with zeal, enthusiasm13 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards on officers, personnel of armed forces13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan created after matchless struggle by forefathers led by Quaid e Azam: Engr Amir Muqam13 minutes ago
-
PNCA marks Independence Day with grand cultural celebration13 minutes ago
-
AJK PM congratulate nation on the 79th Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
Consulate General in Chengdu organizes event to celebrate Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
NESPAK celebrates Independence Day with fervour23 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held in Singapore to mark Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
President of Turkmenistan falicitates country's leadership on Independence day23 minutes ago
-
UAF celebrates Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq23 minutes ago