Pakistan Enjoys Cordial Relations With ASEAN Member Countries: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan has always had cordial relations with ASEAN member countries including Brunei, Democratic Republic of Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Talking to a delegation comprising course attendees of the Foreign Services Academy from ASEAN, he said Pakistan is interested in becoming part of the ASEAN connectivity, adding that the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an ongoing development mega project.

The Foreign Affairs' Department officers from ASEAN countries who attend course at the Foreign Service Academy called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House. Dr Asima Rabbani, Director (Programme) Foreign Services Academy was leading the delegation.

The Governor Punjab said the government is determined to speed up the ongoing development projects of CPEC under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that CPEC will open new avenues of development in infrastructure, agriculture, energy sector and industry in Pakistan.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the Foreign Service Academy is an important institution with global reach. It has trained more than three thousand diplomats, half of whom are foreign diplomats. He said: "I hope that your course at the academy will help you hone your diplomatic skills."The Governor also told the officers that the country is currently facing a difficult situation due to floods and the current government is using all its resources to help and rehabilitate the flood victims. He said that the flood has caused widespread destruction in the country which would require a long period of time to recover.

Director (Programme) Foreign Services Academy Dr. Asima Rabbani briefed the Governor Punjab in detail about the features of the training.

