Pakistan, France vow to boost interfaith harmony, minority welfare, heritage cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheal Das Kohistani on Wednesday met with French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas GALEEY and discussed ways to promote interfaith harmony and peace.

During the meeting, Ambassador GALEY expressed deep sorrow over the human and material losses caused by recent floods in Pakistan and reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting the country in its efforts for community resilience.

Minister Kohistani highlighted Pakistan’s initiatives to empower minorities politically, socially, and economically.

He said minority members have been given representation in both the Federal and Punjab cabinets, while the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities would help address their concerns more effectively.

He said the government celebrates minority religious festivals at the official level and ensures complete freedom for minorities to practice their faiths and traditions.

The French envoy appreciated these measures, saying France was ready to extend cooperation for the welfare of minorities in Pakistan. He observed that the country holds vast potential for religious tourism and underscored France’s willingness to collaborate with Pakistan in the preservation and restoration of religious heritage.

Both sides agreed to continue working together to advance interfaith dialogue, safeguard cultural heritage, and promote peaceful coexistence.