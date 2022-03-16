UrduPoint.com

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday told Minister for Defence of Nigeria Major General (R) Bashir Salihi Magashi during his call on here that Pakistan highly valued it's relations with Nigeria and hope to see them flourish in times to come

During the meeting, the Minister said Pakistan vision for Africa was to develop strong, close and cooperative relations by enhancing trade, investment and defence cooperation and to establish Joint Ventures and public-private partnership.

He further said that Pakistan has a very rich experience in counter terrorism efforts, therefore exchange of senior officers, military delegation would be beneficial for both the states.

The Minister highly appreciated Nigerian Air force regular participation in the IDEAS and hoped that it would continue in the future.

The visiting delegation led by Major General (R) Bashir Salihi Magashi thanked the Nigerian Minister and the government of Pakistan for their warm welcome and good wishes.

He said that the Nigerian government and it's People would be happy to see the bilateral defence cooperation going from strength to strength.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

