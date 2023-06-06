Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

Karachi (Pakistan Point News - 6 June, 2023) A delegation of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) led by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanakwani made their visit to Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) here in Karachi on Monday, June 5th

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 June, 2023) A delegation of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) led by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanakwani made their visit to Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) here in Karachi on Monday, June 5th.

PHC representatives Mangla Sharma, Sunena Shantilal, Komal Khatri were also there with Dr Kumar. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the official formation of the working relationship in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed soon between both organizations.

The Legal Aid Society (LAS) team including Justice(R) Khilji Arif Hussain, Haya Emaan Zahid, Rukhsana Parveen, and Zahra Salman welcomed the distinguished guests at the center.

During the meeting, Ramesh Kumar informed the LAS team about the highlighted activities of PHC. He said that the council widely facilitates a large number of people from the Hindu community who arrive on a daily basis with their various disputes having a firm belief in acquiring solutions from PHC.

The council representatives also explained the issues faced by members of the Hindu community, particularly legal challenges such as forced conversions, NADRA-related issues, and structural discrimination. They also highlighted the PHC mandate and its efforts to support the community, including legal assistance and financial support for initiatives like mass marriage ceremonies named Jeevan Ka Sathi.

"Council wishes to refer legal cases from the Hindu community to the Legal Aid Society for assistance," said Vanakwani

On the other side, Haya Zahid said that LAS is continuously striving to work with partners to provide legal assistance to minorities. Our collaboration with stakeholders brings effective strategies to enhance case referral, advocacy for policy reforms, and implementation of impactful measures - to uplift and improve the condition of minorities.

“LAS is all set to provide litigation support to PHC for legal empowerment of the Hindu community,” expressed Haya

Rukhsana Parveen made the delegation informed by a brief presentation of SLACC and LAS; specifically focusing on the scope of the religious minority project. She also took the delegation to the call center’s room where high court-registered lawyers were performing their activities. The guests viewed the SLACC digitalized system and appreciated the innovative ways through which ‘callers’ across Pakistan are being benefitted.

The delegation acknowledged the commendable efforts of LAS and SLACC. Dr. Ramesh Kumar thanked the host team and gave a special appreciation to Khilji Arif for his significant contributions to the justice system in Pakistan.