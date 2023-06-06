UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS Collaborate To Empower Hindu Community

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 05:46 PM

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

Karachi (Pakistan Point News - 6 June, 2023) A delegation of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) led by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanakwani made their visit to Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) here in Karachi on Monday, June 5th

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 June, 2023) A delegation of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) led by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanakwani made their visit to Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) here in Karachi on Monday, June 5th.

PHC representatives Mangla Sharma, Sunena Shantilal, Komal Khatri were also there with Dr Kumar. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the official formation of the working relationship in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed soon between both organizations.

The Legal Aid Society (LAS) team including Justice(R) Khilji Arif Hussain, Haya Emaan Zahid, Rukhsana Parveen, and Zahra Salman welcomed the distinguished guests at the center.

During the meeting, Ramesh Kumar informed the LAS team about the highlighted activities of PHC. He said that the council widely facilitates a large number of people from the Hindu community who arrive on a daily basis with their various disputes having a firm belief in acquiring solutions from PHC.

The council representatives also explained the issues faced by members of the Hindu community, particularly legal challenges such as forced conversions, NADRA-related issues, and structural discrimination. They also highlighted the PHC mandate and its efforts to support the community, including legal assistance and financial support for initiatives like mass marriage ceremonies named Jeevan Ka Sathi.

"Council wishes to refer legal cases from the Hindu community to the Legal Aid Society for assistance," said Vanakwani

On the other side, Haya Zahid said that LAS is continuously striving to work with partners to provide legal assistance to minorities. Our collaboration with stakeholders brings effective strategies to enhance case referral, advocacy for policy reforms, and implementation of impactful measures - to uplift and improve the condition of minorities.

“LAS is all set to provide litigation support to PHC for legal empowerment of the Hindu community,” expressed Haya

Rukhsana Parveen made the delegation informed by a brief presentation of SLACC and LAS; specifically focusing on the scope of the religious minority project. She also took the delegation to the call center’s room where high court-registered lawyers were performing their activities. The guests viewed the SLACC digitalized system and appreciated the innovative ways through which ‘callers’ across Pakistan are being benefitted.

The delegation acknowledged the commendable efforts of LAS and SLACC. Dr. Ramesh Kumar thanked the host team and gave a special appreciation to Khilji Arif for his significant contributions to the justice system in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Minority Lawyers Marriage Visit June All From

Recent Stories

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prep ..

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

6 minutes ago
 EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in ..

EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in first year

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Rashid bin Deemas as ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Rashid bin Deemas as DG of SMA

6 minutes ago
 Manal bint Mohammed directs organisation of new ro ..

Manal bint Mohammed directs organisation of new round of ‘Women on Internation ..

6 minutes ago
 DEWA, a major supporter of UAE’s efforts in clim ..

DEWA, a major supporter of UAE’s efforts in climate action

7 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announce ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces new standards for non-member ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.