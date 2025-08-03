Pakistan, Iran Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.
This was discussed during a meeting between the visiting President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, and President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday.
Welcoming President Pezeshkian, President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy fraternal relations which are based on shared religion, culture and mutual respect. The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.
President Zardari appreciated Iran’s principled positions on regional issues and acknowledged Tehran’s consistent support for regional cooperation.
He expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity during critical moments and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran for a peaceful and prosperous future.
The President also thanked His Eminence, Syed Ali Khamenei, for his consistent support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
President Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent 12-day war. He expressed hope that President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit would further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.
President Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12-day war and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y
UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties6 hours ago
-
Tarar & Pirzada see off Iranian President7 hours ago
-
Ministries, positions, portfolios are responsibilities of people: Shah8 hours ago
-
Pakistan most at risk, least responsible for climate change: Minister9 hours ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Monday morning as water level reaches critical mark9 hours ago
-
Educational Institutions organize events regarding Marka-e-Haq, Independence day in Matiari9 hours ago
-
NA to meet Monday to take up 32-point agenda9 hours ago
-
Hyderabad Police offices illuminated for Independence day9 hours ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn tributes in Rawalpindi9 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being implemented against those selling sugar at high rates10 hours ago
-
July Beyond Borders: Bangladesh High Commission hosts exhibition to commemorate mass uprising annive ..10 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh attends closing ceremony of "My Karachi Oasis of Harmony" exhibition10 hours ago