Pakistan, Iran Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.

This was discussed during a meeting between the visiting President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, and President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday.

Welcoming President Pezeshkian, President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy fraternal relations which are based on shared religion, culture and mutual respect. The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

President Zardari appreciated Iran’s principled positions on regional issues and acknowledged Tehran’s consistent support for regional cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity during critical moments and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran for a peaceful and prosperous future.

The President also thanked His Eminence, Syed Ali Khamenei, for his consistent support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent 12-day war. He expressed hope that President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit would further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.

President Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12-day war and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes.

