Pakistan is a safe country for religious minorities: Mushtaq Ghani

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday said that Pakistan is a safe country for religious minorities, where Christian, Hindu, Sikh and others are living with their Muslim brothers and sisters in peaceful manners.

He expressed these views while addressing a training workshop "Gali Fateh Youth Camp" for Christian youth from across the country which was organized by the Diocese of Peshawar at Donga.

Earlier, the special guest of the program Speaker KP assembly also welcomed the camp participants on their arrival at Donga Gali.

He also urged them to play an active role in society and dedicate all their talents to the development of the country and the nation.

Mushtaq Ghani said that by the grace of Allah all the minorities in Pakistan are living in peace and harmony with their Muslim brothers, the whole world raised the voice against everyday inhumane treatment with Muslim, Christian and Sikh minorities in our neighboring country India.

In comparison, all minorities in our beloved homeland Pakistan have complete freedom to live their lives in their own religious way, adding he said.

Speaker said that the people involved in the attacks on minority places of worship have nothing to do with islam and the state but are agents of the enemy in the guise of Islam whose job is to spread unrest in the country and promote religious hatred.

He urged the youth to come into politics and serve the country, young boys and girls should support the political parties which are working in the best interest of the country.

Later, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also participated in the commemoration ceremony while at the end of the ceremony he also distributed certificates to the participants of the workshops.