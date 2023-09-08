Pakistan is the inheritor of nine thousand years old civilization of Mehrgarh. Pakistan has desert, sea, mountains, everything. Wasi Shah, Minister of State for Tourism, addressed the seminar

There are countless opportunities for tourism in Pakistan. Chinese Cultural Consul Zheng Heng.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th Sep , 2023) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber organized a special ceremony of Pakistan-China Year of Tourism 2023.

Minister of State for Tourism Syed Wasi Shah has said that Pakistan and China Year of Tourism celebrations 2023 will pave the way for further expansion of the journey to promote the country's tourism industry.

He has said that Pakistan's friendship with China is stronger than mountains, deeper than seas and sweeter than honey. We are celebrating the year of deepening cultural and economic relations between Pakistan and China. He said that we are embarking on a journey to further promote our tourism industry and welcome our Chinese friends with open heart.

Senior journalist and anchor person Saleem Safi also spoke as a special guest at the event and highlighted the usefulness of CPEC.

Minister of State Wasi Shah said that China, the land of ancient traditions and modern wonders, has long been the center of attraction for tourists from all over the world.

He informed the participants that according to research, before the global epidemic of Corona, tourists who went out of China spent more than 255 billion Dollars on tourism, which clearly shows how much our Chinese brothers attach importance to tourism.

The Minister of State said that he has provided the Chinese Embassy with immense material on Pakistan's tourist destinations which is available in Chinese language on the Embassy's website to provide information to those who wish to visit Pakistan.

He added that Chinese tourists can now apply online for tourist visa through our e-portal.

China's Cultural Consul Zheng Heng thanked Pakistan for celebrating the Year of Tourism 2023 between Pakistan and China, which will pave the way for promoting bilateral tourism between the two countries. He added that China is showing keen interest in investing in Pakistan's tourism industry.

He also appreciated the role of Minister of State Wasi Shah and PTDC in promoting tourism in the country. He added that Pakistan is rich in cultural and religious heritage as both countries have a long history of civilizations, Gandhara tourism is very popular in Pakistan.

Wasi Shah specifically mentioned the famous Chinese philosophers "Confucius" and "Sun Tzu" in the conversation. He referred to the words of late Hakim Saeed and said that Pakistan is like Surah Rahman. What blessings have been mentioned, all of them are present in Pakistan.

Wasi Shah specifically mentioned Mehrgarh, Mohenjo-daro, Harappa and Taxila in the conversation and said that there is much to see in Pakistan for the Chinese in terms of Buddhism as well.

Pak China Friendship Association Khyber President Syed Ali Nawaz Geelani also addressed the ceremony. In the seminar, Feroz Jamal Shah Kaka Khel Provincial Minister, Sardar Shuja Nabi Mayor Abbottabad, Chinese Embassy representatives, Pakistan Foreign Office representatives from the tourism industry. A large number of concerned stakeholders and media attended. At the end of the ceremony, Wasi Shah and the Chinese Cultural Counselor cut the cake with the guests.