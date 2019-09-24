UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Recovers 130 Kg Heroin From Boat

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:35 PM

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency recovers 130 kg heroin from boat

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) intercepted a vessel on suspicion of carrying contraband items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) intercepted a vessel on suspicion of carrying contraband items.

The boat was brought to Karachi where PMSA along with Pakistan Customs inspected the boat and recovered 130 kg of heroin from specially built compartments in the boat, said a statement.

The approximate value of the recovered drugs in the international market was Rs. 1300 million.

The recovered drugs were handed over to the Customs Authorities forfurther legal proceedings.

