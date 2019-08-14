Pakistan moving in right direction towards progress: Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said Pakistan is heading in a right direction towards progress at a very fast pace.

The Governor felicitated the nation on the 73rd Independence Day of the country, and said rule of law and democracy is being strengthened in our beloved country, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said August 14 is a day of happiness. "We should thank Allah Almighty and also reiterate that we will work hard day and night for the progress of the country. We would pay tributes to Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam as tremendous leadership for the independence of Pakistan," he added.

"Today, we shall also remember those great martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of our country." He said with the blessings of the Almighty, rule of law and democracy is being strengthened in our beloved country.

The Governor said with the restoration of peace in the country, all the economic, cultural and literary activities are gaining momentum. The day is not far when Pakistan will be listed among the developed countries, he added.

He said, "Although Independence Day is the day of celebrations, however, we must not forget our Kashmiri brethren who are facing Indian atrocities.

We as a nation assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we are standing by their side and Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination. Time is not far when Kashmiri people will also enjoy freedom.

"Let's reiterate that following the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, poet of the East Allama Iqbal, and founders of the Pakistan, we will put the country on the path of progress, development and prosperity."