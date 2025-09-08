Open Menu

Provincial Rain & Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell Releases Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has released the latest data on water inflow and outflow at various barrages in Sindh.

According to the hand out issued here on Monday:

Panjnad Barrage: After a decrease of 45,065 cusecs, the current inflow and outflow stand at 564,604 cusecs.

Trimmu Barrage: Both inflow and outflow are recorded at 543,579 cusecs.

Guddu Barrage: Inflow is 401,626 cusecs, while outflow is 380,896 cusecs.

Sukkur Barrage: Inflow is 340,766 cusecs, and outflow is 311,666 cusecs and Kotri Barrage: Inflow is 236,116 cusecs, while outflow is 231,763 cusecs, accordingly.

The Sindh government is closely monitoring the flood situation, with all relevant institutions on high alert to take necessary actions. The data is being used to inform relief efforts and ensure public safety.

