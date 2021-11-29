UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman & Bahrain

Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships DEHSHAT, SV BEHR-E-MASAH and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Ship HINGOL visited port Mina Salman of Bahrain and Port Sultan Qaboos of Oman

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships DEHSHAT, SV BEHR-E-MASAH and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Ship HINGOL visited port Mina Salman of Bahrain and Port Sultan Qaboos of Oman.
On arrival at Bahrain, PN ships were received by senior National representatives of Pakistan.

The Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers called on Chief of Bahrain Naval Forces Rear Admiral Mohamed Yousaf Mohamed, Deputy Commander Royal Bahrain Coast Guard Commodore Jasim Mohamed Al Ghatam, Commander Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral Brad Cooper USN and Deputy Commander CMF Commodore Edward Ahlgren.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interests and cooperation in maritime domain were discussed and further collaboration in various domains were reaffirmed. On completion of port visit, PN ships conducted bilateral exercise with Royal Bahrain Navy Ship RBNS AL AREEN aimed at further enhancing interoperability between the two navies.
Earlier, PN flotilla visited port Sultan Qaboos at Oman.

Upon arrival at port, the visiting ships were received by Defence Attache of Pakistan at Oman along with officers of Royal Navy of Oman.

During stay at the port, Pakistan Navy Mission Commander along with Defence Attache and Commanding Officers of visiting ships called on Director General Operations & Plans Captain Jasim Muhammad Al Baloshi at Headquarters Royal Navy of Oman.
On the occasion of 51st National Day of Sultanate of Oman, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Oman on their National Day.

Members of Majlas-e-Shura and Majlas-e-Daula of Oman alongwith dignitaries/ military representatives of other countries visited onboard PN ships.
PN delegation also visited Maritime Security Centre of Oman, wherein avenues for coordination in maritime security especially anti-smuggling, anti-narcotics and anti-human trafficking were deliberated.
Port visits of Pakistan Navy and PMSA ships to Oman and Bahrain will further strengthen the friendly ties with brotherly countries and enhance Pakistan bilateral relations with Arab world.

