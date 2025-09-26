Pakistan Pledges To Counter Non Communicable Diseases
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 01:50 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to the United Nations Political Declarations on non communicable diseases and mental health and expressed resolve to accomplish the targets in collaboration with its partners.
Professor Dr Ayesha Isani Majeed, Director General Health made the pledge at a “High-level meeting on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being” at a side event during the United Nations General Assembly session.
She said, "Pakistan is facing an alarming increase in non communicable diseases ( NCDs) and it had made an action plan to tackle the issue."
"Pakistan has one of the highest rate of breast cancer in South East Asia with 1 in every 9 woman liable to get breast cancer in her life time," she said adding, "For this we have used the universal health care platform and have taken breast and cervical screening to the Primary Health Care (PHC) level.
"
Pakistan has started the HPV vaccine for girls aged 9 years to 14 years for protection against cervical cancer, she said noting, "Pakistan is a signatory of the FCTC and we have very strict tobacco control laws with nearly 70% of the packet having warning against smoking."
She informed that Pakistan had passed the law banning sheesha in public places and it had an upcoming similar law on Vape and other Electronic Nicotine Devices ( ENDS) prohibiting its public use.
"We have increased taxes on sugary drinks to 40%. We are working on climate and health, harnessing the strength of youth and communities and on alternate financing," she added.
