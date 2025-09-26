Law Minister Meets Chief Minister Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday here held a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti.
In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, legal matters and further promotion of cooperation between the federation and the province were discussed in detail.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that work is being done on effective legislation with consensus in the Balochistan Assembly, which will help in solving public problems.
He emphasized that ensuring timely and easy access to justice for the people of the province is the top priority of the government.
The meeting also discussed accelerating the process of legal reforms in Balochistan and making the justice delivery system more effective.
The Federal Law Minister assured that the federal government will continue to cooperate fully with the provincial government to provide maximum relief to the people of Balochistan.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his determination that practical steps will be taken in collaboration with the federal government to improve the justice system in the province so that public expectations can be met.
