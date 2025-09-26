PM Given Red Carpet Welcome On Arrival In Washington DC To Meet President Trump
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday was given a red carpet welcome as he arrived in Washington DC along with a Pakistani delegation to meet the United States President Donald Trump.
Upon arrival at Andrews Air Base, the Prime Minister was welcomed on the red carpet by a senior US air force official. The Prime Minister’s motorcade left the airbase in the ring of US security.
The Prime Minister will reach the White House shortly and will meet US President Donald Trump. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will accompany the Prime Minister.
Recent Stories
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road
Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..
4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM given red carpet welcome on arrival in Washington DC to meet President Trump56 seconds ago
-
Law Minister meets Chief Minister Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
In digital age, newspapers still a credible source of information: Bilawal41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for sustainable peace1 hour ago
-
38th Senior Management Course officers visit CPO1 hour ago
-
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory2 hours ago
-
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road2 hours ago
-
Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop2 hours ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK2 hours ago
-
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani2 hours ago
-
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot2 hours ago
-
Attock schools to implement smart waste management2 hours ago