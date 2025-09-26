PM given red carpet welcome on arrival in Washington DC to meet President Trump

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday was given a red carpet welcome as he arrived in Washington DC along with a Pakistani delegation to meet the United States President Donald Trump.

Upon arrival at Andrews Air Base, the Prime Minister was welcomed on the red carpet by a senior US air force official. The Prime Minister’s motorcade left the airbase in the ring of US security.

The Prime Minister will reach the White House shortly and will meet US President Donald Trump. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will accompany the Prime Minister.