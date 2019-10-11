UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Offers 35000 Internships To Youth

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:25 PM

Pakistan Post has initiated Prime Minister Internship Programme for 35000 youngsters, starting from November 4, under which youth can register themselves with the post as pick and deliver facility along with other skilled programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post has initiated Prime Minister Internship Programme for 35000 youngsters, starting from November 4, under which youth can register themselves with the post as pick and deliver facility along with other skilled programmes.

Initially these interns will be unpaid and get training from the post, later they can go and get themselves registered with any other private courier services to earn respectable livelihood, said an official of Pakistan Post while talking to APP.

"Any youngster who owns even a bicycle can get himself registered with the mobile app which would enable the public to access them for delivery purposes on the patterns of online taxi service, he added.

He said deadline for receiving the documents was Oct 21st while the internship will start from November 4 and will end on November 29.

He said that internships have been designed under three modules A) Franchise Post office, B) Insurance agents and C) E-commerce.

Under franchise post office module interns will be taught the understanding of postal products, accounting procedures, hands on training for booking of postal products and preparation of bill and commission on different services as franchisee, he explained.

As insurance agents, they will be trained regarding types of insurance policies, calculations related to insurance premium, marketing for insurance and legal formalities while under E-commerce they will taught the basics of E-Commerce, web portals to start E- business, role of delivery partner in e-commerce and understanding of cash on delivery.

"Being the member of Universal Postal Union (UPU), we will benefit from this opportunity and will create job employment for our youth through E-Commerce", he added.

Regarding the eligibility criteria, he said qualification required was matriculation to graduation while the age limit was 20-30 years.

