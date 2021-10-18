Pakistan Post to hold online 'Khuli KatcherI' on Oct 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post would hold an online Khuli KatcherI for resolving the complaints of postal services clients on October 21.

According to an announcement, senior management of Pakistan Post including Director General would participate in the Khuli Katcheri.

Postmaster Generals of provinces and circle heads would also participate in online zoom meetings in their respective circles.

The officers would listen to the complaints through online zoom meetings of the postal clients and will issue orders to authorities concerned for resolving the complaints.

The meeting ID: 786 148 1947 Passcode: 111 111 117 and Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7861481947?pwd=aWsc01nbEN2MU1aTGx3wTR4NjhmUT09.