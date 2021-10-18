UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post To Hold Online 'Khuli KatcherI' On Oct 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Post to hold online 'Khuli KatcherI' on Oct 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post would hold an online Khuli KatcherI for resolving the complaints of postal services clients on October 21.

According to an announcement, senior management of Pakistan Post including Director General would participate in the Khuli Katcheri.

Postmaster Generals of provinces and circle heads would also participate in online zoom meetings in their respective circles.

The officers would listen to the complaints through online zoom meetings of the postal clients and will issue orders to authorities concerned for resolving the complaints.

The meeting ID: 786 148 1947 Passcode: 111 111 117 and Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7861481947?pwd=aWsc01nbEN2MU1aTGx3wTR4NjhmUT09.

Related Topics

Circle October Pakistan Post

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

16 minutes ago
 NATO Information Office in Moscow Not Commenting o ..

NATO Information Office in Moscow Not Commenting on Decision to Suspend Its Oper ..

8 minutes ago
 Quetta blast leaves ten people injured

Quetta blast leaves ten people injured

21 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday

13 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Sudan Should Not Become New Hotbed of ..

Lavrov Says Sudan Should Not Become New Hotbed of Conflicts in Africa

13 minutes ago
 EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Ch ..

EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Chief Commissioner

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.