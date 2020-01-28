Pakistan Post to initiate pilot project of Franchise post offices

Pakistan Post would initiate pilot project of franchise post offices at 100 sites initially by mid February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post would initiate pilot project of franchise post offices at 100 sites initially by mid February.

As part of Pakistan Post's plan, the country's Primary and largest postal operator would open institutional franchise post offices.

The franchise post offices will provide postal products, electronic money order products and postal stationary.

The project will be delivered and coordinated by Pakistan Post logistics division, which will be providing all software support, apps, logistics ERP development and centralized control.

The mega plan will expand Pakistan Post postal establishment from 3,200 offices to up to 125,000 bookings points, alongside first mile pickup (from door steps) and last mile delivery through electric scooters and rickshaws.