Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Increases Its Branches To 100

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:26 PM

Pakistan-Qatar Takaful increases its branches to 100

Pak-Qatar Takaful, Pakistan's on Friday announced completion of over 100 branches in 90 cities of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pak-Qatar Takaful, Pakistan's on Friday announced completion of over 100 branches in 90 cities of the country.

PQTG was committed towards providing financial protection to everyone and serving its customers with the best services round-the-clock, said a press release on Friday.

CEO Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Nasir Ali Syed said that with over 100 branches, PQTG had become a key player in Pakistan's takaful industry and offers its customers with a wide range of takaful products.

In the year 2020, he said, the group was determined to continue providing better access and convenience to our diverse range of customers with their continuous support and trust.

The group was currently providing need-based, practical and profitable financial services to more than 700,000 members and over 1100 corporate clients.

This included family (life and health) financial protection for over 500,000 individual Pakistani citizens who were takaful participant policy-holders across the country.

Moreover, PQGT had an aggregate turnover of Rs 9 billion for 2019 whereas, PQFTL had declared surplus of approximately Rs 447 million since inception.

Over a decade of history with a customer-centric approach, PQTG was determined to ensure that their valuable customers get facilities exceeding their expectations, and to further expand its network in fulfilling customers' needs by the end of 2020.

