Pakistan Railways Police Recover 555g Heroin From India-bound Train
Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:49 PM
The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) recovered 555g heroin from a coach of an India-bound goods train at railway yard here on Friday
According to the PRP , a special team of the police led by Inspector Rana Babar and Inspector Ghulam Abbas Khichi recovered heroin from boggie number 60618 which was kept in two packets.
PRP IG Wajid Zia appreciated the team and announced certificates and cash prize for the officials.