Pakistan Railways Police Recover 555g Heroin From India-bound Train

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Pakistan Railways police recover 555g heroin from India-bound train

The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) recovered 555g heroin from a coach of an India-bound goods train at railway yard here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) recovered 555g heroin from a coach of an India-bound goods train at railway yard here on Friday.

According to the PRP , a special team of the police led by Inspector Rana Babar and Inspector Ghulam Abbas Khichi recovered heroin from boggie number 60618 which was kept in two packets.

PRP IG Wajid Zia appreciated the team and announced certificates and cash prize for the officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

