Pakistan Red Crescent Society gets 800 bicycles for vulenteers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese Red Cross Society on Thursday handed over a gift of 800 bicycles to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to use for various awareness drives.

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing handed over these bicycles for PRCS vulenteers at a ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion he said that Chinese Red Cross Society will continue its assistance to PRCS for its various humanitarian programmes in the country.

He said that PRCS is effectively and effeciantly contributing for needy people of the country.

He expressed the hope that this commitment for humanity will continue in future also.

He said that Chinese Red Cross will sign further agreements with PRCS for awareness and other objectives.

Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi said that society's vulenteers will use these bicycles for various awareness drives on polio and malaria, environmental changes, first aid assistance etc.

He said that around 32,000 families will be sensetized on various issues by the PECS volunteers.

