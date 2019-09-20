(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Terming a recent statement of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs as irresponsible and unwarranted, Foreign Office spokesman Friday said Pakistan-Afghan border was an internationally recognized, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions.

"Pakistan believes that 24/7 opening of the Torkham point along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is a significant step forward to facilitate the people and traders of both sides," the Foreign Office statement said.

However, the spokesperson said such statements only serve to undermine the resolve for peace and cooperation between the two countries and should be avoided.