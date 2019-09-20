UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry's Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:59 PM

Pakistan rejects Afghan foreign affairs ministry's statement

Terming a recent statement of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs as irresponsible and unwarranted, Foreign Office spokesman Friday said Pakistan-Afghan border was an internationally recognized, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Terming a recent statement of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs as irresponsible and unwarranted, Foreign Office spokesman Friday said Pakistan-Afghan border was an internationally recognized, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions.

"Pakistan believes that 24/7 opening of the Torkham point along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is a significant step forward to facilitate the people and traders of both sides," the Foreign Office statement said.

However, the spokesperson said such statements only serve to undermine the resolve for peace and cooperation between the two countries and should be avoided.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office Border All

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

8 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

8 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

39 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

53 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

53 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.