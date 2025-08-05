Open Menu

Algeria's Economic Potential: A Gateway To Africa

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Algeria's economic potential: A gateway to Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Algeria has emerged as a significant player in the African economy, boasting a strategic location, vast natural resources, and favorable investment climate.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $270 billion in 2024, Algeria ranks as the third-largest economy in Africa, information shared by Algerian Embassy in Islamabad.

Algeria's economy is expected to grow at a rate of 3.8% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025, driven by hydrocarbon exports and public spending.

The country has substantial foreign Currency reserves, estimated at $70 billion USD.

Algeria is a leading producer of natural gas and oil, with reserves of 4.5 trillion cubic meters and 12 billion barrels, respectively.

The country has fertile land suitable for various types of agriculture, with production valued at $38 billion, covering over 75% of national needs.

Algeria has introduced a new investment law offering privileges and guarantees for national and foreign companies, with tax and customs exemptions ranging from 3 to 10 years.

The country is partnering with international companies, such as Eni, ExxonMobil, and Chevron, to develop its energy sector.

Foreign investors, including Qatari, Italian, and Saudi companies, are investing in Algeria's agricultural sector, particularly in the Sahara region.

Algeria has invested heavily in modern infrastructure, including highways, railways, airports, and seaports.

The country is working on a trans-Saharan gas pipeline, linking northern Algeria to Nigeria, with a length of 5,000 km.

Algeria is member of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to promote economic integration and trade exchange among African countries.

The country is strengthening its relations with African countries, hosting economic conferences and exhibitions to promote cooperation and partnership.

Recent Stories

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

19 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met P ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industr ..

19 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand it ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakist ..

19 minutes ago
 Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) ..

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..

27 minutes ago
 Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

27 minutes ago
 E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

27 minutes ago
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

27 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colle ..

CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges

22 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

22 minutes ago
 NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession ..

NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan