Pakistan Reports 4, 858 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

Coronavirus claims 40 more lives in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) Pakistan witnessed surge in COVID-19 cases as the country registered 4,858 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases rose to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 40 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,462, the NCOC said, adding that 3,441 people are in critical condition.

As many as 56,414 tests were conducted during the said period.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 385,414 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 357,735 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 144,848 cases. Islamabad, 88,093, Balochistan, 30,502, AJK, 24,891 and GB have reported 8,212 new infections, so far.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered overall 30,590,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 2, including 24,086,196 partial doses and 6,503,987 two doses.

