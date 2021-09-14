UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Russia Close Coordination, Consultations On Evolving Afghan Situation Crucial, Prime Minister Tells Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

Pakistan-Russia close coordination, consultations on evolving Afghan situation crucial, Prime Minister tells Putin

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of crucial importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of crucial importance.

The Prime Minister said this as he received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recalling their earlier telephonic conversation of August 25, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments of Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity, said a news release issued here by the PM Media Office.

He emphasized on the urgent need for provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan. He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture.

In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister emphasized the growing cooperation across a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further upgrade the overall relationship.

He underscored that strengthening trade, investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the government's resolve for early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

He reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. President Putin renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to undertake a visit to Russia.

Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on an upward trajectory propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Visit Vladimir Putin August Gas Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 CTP conducts anti-tinted glasses campaign

CTP conducts anti-tinted glasses campaign

2 minutes ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

2 minutes ago
 SIBA conducts recruitment test for the post of JES ..

SIBA conducts recruitment test for the post of JEST

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend training sessio ..

Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend training sessions

16 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held; 1250 grams Marijuana recovered

Drug peddler held; 1250 grams Marijuana recovered

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.