Pakistan Shines At INSO-2025 With Stellar Medal Haul
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In a proud moment for the country, Pakistani students secured one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals at the 2nd International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO-2025), held in Malaysia from July 30 to August 5.
The event, organized under the auspices of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), brought together bright young minds from 19 countries, including China, Japan, Singapore, Turkiye, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.
The Pakistani delegation, trained and mentored by distinguished faculty from the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), delivered an exceptional performance at the global competition.
According to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission official, the team comprised Muhammad Tayyab Bukhari from Beaconhouse school Abbottabad who won the Gold medal; Ammar Asad Warraich from Siddique Public School Islamabad, who claimed Silver; and Rawah Javed and Tatheer Aima Naqvi, from Siddique Public School Islamabad and Chenab College Jhang respectively, both of whom earned Bronze medals.
The team was led by Dr. Sajjad Tahir from PIEAS and Dr. Muhammad Maqsood from the Directorate of Education at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), who played an instrumental role in preparing the students for the competition.
This achievement underscores Pakistan’s growing prominence in the field of nuclear science and technology education.
The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission continues to provide young students with the platforms and mentorship needed to excel internationally, not just in nuclear research, but also in its applications across agriculture, medicine, industry, and education.
The success at INSO-2025 is a testament to the country’s commitment to cultivating a new generation of scientists and researchers, with institutions like PIEAS and PAEC leading the way in building Pakistan’s scientific future.
