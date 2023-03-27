UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns "abhorrent" Act Of Holy Quran's Desecration In Netherlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned yet another "abhorrent" act of desecration of the Holy Qur'an in the Netherlands last week.

"Such hateful acts are racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic.

Their repeated occurrence calls into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said Pakistan believed that freedom of expression came with responsibilities.

"It is the responsibility of national governments and the international community at large to prevent such vile acts, which are perpetrated with the ulterior motive to provoke and incite religious hatred and violence," the spokesperson added.

