Pakistan has decided to turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over India's decision to reorganize its state located in the disputed Kashmir region, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News on Tuesday

India has decided to strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and split it into two union territories.

"Pakistan has decided to approach ICJ after considering all legal matters," Kureshi said.