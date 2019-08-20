UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Approach ICJ Over India's Actions In Kashmir - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan to Approach ICJ Over India's Actions in Kashmir - Foreign Minister

Pakistan has decided to turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over India's decision to reorganize its state located in the disputed Kashmir region, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Pakistan has decided to turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over India's decision to reorganize its state located in the disputed Kashmir region, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY news on Tuesday.

India has decided to strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and split it into two union territories.

"Pakistan has decided to approach ICJ after considering all legal matters," Kureshi said.

