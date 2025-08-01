Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: Qasim Noon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s legitimate struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

Addressing a seminar “Unheard Voices of IIOJK: Six Years After Article 370”, organized by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here, he condemned India's illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), adding that the Kashmir issue has never been a bilateral, internal or regional issue but it is an international issue.

The chairman expressed strong condemnation of the Modi government's actions, particularly the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019. “The Modi government’s tendency for false flag operations and subsequent aggression has become all too familiar,” he added.

He condemned the Pulwama incident, Indian aggression and demographic changes in IIOJ&K and highlighted a troubling pattern of cultural, civilizational and religious aggression, alongside grave human rights violations carried out by Indian forces in Kashmir.

He said if the Kashmir conflict was not resolved, there would be no peace and stability in South Asia.

He condemned the widespread atrocities committed by the Indian military, which includes the continued detention of Hurriyat leadership. Among those imprisoned, he mentioned leaders like Syed Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Musarrat Alam Bhat, and Dr Qasim Faktoo, urging the international community to intervene for their immediate release.

The Chairman said, Pakistan gave a befitting response to the Indian aggression and the arrogance of the Modi government was deflated. Since the events of May 10th, the Kashmir issue has once again come to the forefront at global stage, demanding urgent and comprehensive resolution.

“We salute Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Pakistan armed forces for inflicting a crushing defeat on Indian,” he added. “Our armed forces, alongside its diplomatic front, delivered a crushing blow to India’s arrogance, changing the balance of power in South Asia in a mere 16 hours,” he said.

He said that ceasefire was never a permanent solution, adding that resolution of the Kashmir issue was a permanent solution for which a meaningful and comprehensive dialogue was imperative.

He also highlighted the critical issue of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling on the international community to hold India accountable for its unilateral actions that jeopardize regional water security. Furthermore, he voiced concerns over Indian-backed terrorism in Balochistan, added that Indian was involved in destroying peace in Balochistan.

Qasim said Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a highly militarized zone in the world and added that Pakistan will continue political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

He urged the United Nations and the international human rights organizations to take notice of the atrocities committed by Indian troops in Kashmir valley.