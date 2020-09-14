Pakistan to start producing solar energy panels in one and half year: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday sad Pakistan would indigenously start producing solar energy panels in one and a half year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday sad Pakistan would indigenously start producing solar energy panels in one and a half year.

"We will be able to transform free solar power to the batteries. With the rapid technological change, each residential unit will have its separate domestic power house and the size of a battery will reduce with its enhanced power," he said in an exclusive talk with a private news channel.

The minister said currently, one time chargeable million mile batteries were being introduced in vehicles, besides the conversion of petrol vehicles into electric ones.

He said farmers in Pakistan relied only on four to five crops each year, whereas the global market was based on non-traditional agriculture. "We have to contribute to over $6 billion global market of cannabis oil besides paying concentration on herbal medicines," he said, adding Pakistan unfortunately had no share in the $30 billion market of bio-technology.

Fawad said the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) would share its data of all union councils of the country with the youths to locally establish water filtration plants on easy loan installments basis as 66 percent of the health budget was being wasted on treatment of water born diseases.

Similarly, the Ministry of Science and Technology was establishing 400 S&T oriented schools for talented children across the country, 40 initially in big cities on the advice of the prime minister, he added.

The minister said as a progressive nation, "we have to bring social change in our lives on modern scientific basis as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to have consensus on the moon sighting issue".\932