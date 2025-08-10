Pakistan to swiftly respond to any Indian aggression: Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M) has said that India remains adamant about creating instability in the region but warned that Pakistan will swiftly respond to any Indian aggression with full force.

Addressing at a gathering of Pakistani-American community during his official visit to the United States, the Field Marshal said Pakistan gave a resolute and forceful response to the Indian provocation and succeeded in preventing a wider conflict.

Criticizing India's ambitions of portraying itself as a "Vishwaguru", Asim Munir said that Indian actions do not align with such claims.

The COAS raised concerns over the transnational terrorist activities of India’s intelligence agency RAW, citing the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada, the case of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar, and the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav as examples.

He said Pakistan had successfully countered India’s discriminatory and double standards through effective diplomacy.

Asim Munir accused India of serious violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, which, he warned, had brought the region to the brink of war.

He said Pakistan responded resolutely to Indian provocations, but India remains committed to destabilising the region.

The Field Marshal Asim Munir thanked US President Donald Trump, crediting him for helping prevent not only the escalation of Pakistan-India tensions but also several other global conflicts.

The COAS said in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Kashmir is a "jugular vein of Pakistan" adding that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India rather it is an unresolved international issue.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

The Field Marshal said overseas Pakistanis remain a source of pride and dignity, sharing a deep commitment to the homeland.

He described the diaspora as a "brain gain, not brain drain", and urged expatriates to invest and contribute to Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

The COAS said several terrorist groups including Khawarij, operating from Afghanistan are actively targeting Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan serves as the last boundary against terrorism and that no sympathy would be extended to terrorists. All terrorists would be brought to justice with full force, he added.

Regarding humanitarian situation in Gaza, Field Marshal Asim Munir termed the ongoing conflict genocide and described it as one of the worst human tragedies with serious global and regional consequences.

The COAS said Pak–US relations are moving in a new and constructive direction, and his visit aims at strengthening the foundation for durable ties.

Referring to the progress on the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding with the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China, the COAS said that it would help attract significant investment besides promoting cooperation.

He said that 64 per cent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth who hold a crucial role in shaping the country’s future.

Describing social media as a powerful tool, he warned that hostile elements exploit it to spread orchestrated unrest.

The COAS stressed the importance of understanding the mindset and priorities of the younger generation and appreciated the loyalty and swift response of overseas Pakistanis in times of national crisis.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s future progress is closely tied to the strength of its global diaspora. “Let us, while upholding the legacy of our forefathers, stand together with a renewed spirit and purpose and move forward," the COAS stressed.