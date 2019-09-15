UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Community In France Observe Defence Day In Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistani and Kashmiri community in France Sunday observed Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan in solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The event was organized in the suburbs of Paris where a large number of Pakistani and Kashmiris paid glowing tributes to the martyred of 1965 war and expressed their unflinched solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were living without food and medicine supplies due to draconian curfew imposed by the Indian security forces for forty days, said a press release received here.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Head of the Mission Amjad Aziz Qazi paid tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan who had rendered sacrifices to keep the borders safe and had defeated nefarious designs of the enemies against Pakistan.

He also expressed Pakistan's un-flinching and unwavering support to the people of Kashmir and assured them that Pakistan would continue to extend its political, diplomatic and moral support for their just struggle in the exercise of their right to self-determination.

The leaders and notables of Pakistani and Kashmiri communities of France, in their speeches, paid glowing tribute to valiant armed forces of Pakistan and expressed their full confidence in their ability and capability to defend the motherland against any threat.

They also expressed their support and sympathies with the 15 million Kashmiris of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been subjected to inhumane treatment by the Indian armed forces and had been locked down under curfew.

They also vowed to continue raising their voices in France to call upon France and international community to play their due role in mitigating the grave humanitarian crisis in the making in IOJ&K.

