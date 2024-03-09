Open Menu

Pakistani Embassy In Dakar Hosts Reception

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Pakistani embassy in Dakar hosts reception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A reception was hosted at the Pakistan Embassy in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday to celebrate the 84th Pakistan Day.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps, officials from the government, businessmen, members of the civil society, friends of Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora from Senegal and the Gambia attended the event.

Abdou Karim Fofana, Minister of Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Small and Medium Enterprises and Spokesperson of the Government of the Republic of Senegal was the chief guest at the reception.

Ambassador Sayed in her remarks, talked about the potential for engagement with Pakistan especially in the areas of interest to Senegal like textiles, pharmaceuticals, sporting goods, agriculture and agriculture machinery to name a few.

In view of the International Women’s Day in March, Ambassador Sayed highlighted the strong and diverse role of Pakistani women breaking the glass ceiling and opening up avenues for the younger generation of Pakistani women.

An exhibit of the dynamic Pakistani women was also set up at the reception.

A video was also shown highlighting various aspects of Pakistan Senegal bilateral cooperation over the years.

Minister of Commerce in his speech conveyed good wishes from the President of Senegal on the occasion of Pakistan’s National Day and reiterated the desire to strengthen Pakistan Senegal relations.

Ambassador Sayed joined Minister of Commerce along with Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and other ambassadors to cut a cake. Ambassador Sayed then thanked the guests and invited them to enjoy the Pakistani delicacies prepared for them especially the jalebi being cooked live.

Pakistan’s Honorary Consul in The Gambia and President of the Association of the Pakistanis in the Gambia also attended the reception. The event was well attended and the guests appreciated the Women’s Day exhibition of prominent Pakistani women and the hospitality of the Pakistan Embassy, Dakar.

