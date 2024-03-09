Pakistani Embassy In Dakar Hosts Reception
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A reception was hosted at the Pakistan Embassy in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday to celebrate the 84th Pakistan Day.
Members of the Diplomatic Corps, officials from the government, businessmen, members of the civil society, friends of Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora from Senegal and the Gambia attended the event.
Abdou Karim Fofana, Minister of Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Small and Medium Enterprises and Spokesperson of the Government of the Republic of Senegal was the chief guest at the reception.
Ambassador Sayed in her remarks, talked about the potential for engagement with Pakistan especially in the areas of interest to Senegal like textiles, pharmaceuticals, sporting goods, agriculture and agriculture machinery to name a few.
In view of the International Women’s Day in March, Ambassador Sayed highlighted the strong and diverse role of Pakistani women breaking the glass ceiling and opening up avenues for the younger generation of Pakistani women.
An exhibit of the dynamic Pakistani women was also set up at the reception.
A video was also shown highlighting various aspects of Pakistan Senegal bilateral cooperation over the years.
Minister of Commerce in his speech conveyed good wishes from the President of Senegal on the occasion of Pakistan’s National Day and reiterated the desire to strengthen Pakistan Senegal relations.
Ambassador Sayed joined Minister of Commerce along with Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and other ambassadors to cut a cake. Ambassador Sayed then thanked the guests and invited them to enjoy the Pakistani delicacies prepared for them especially the jalebi being cooked live.
Pakistan’s Honorary Consul in The Gambia and President of the Association of the Pakistanis in the Gambia also attended the reception. The event was well attended and the guests appreciated the Women’s Day exhibition of prominent Pakistani women and the hospitality of the Pakistan Embassy, Dakar.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA to launch mobile application to provide early warning of potential disasters17 minutes ago
-
Experts proposes modification in text books enriched with social, cultural values17 minutes ago
-
Ten terrorists killed in two separate operations in North Waziristan17 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz urges parents to teach their children Punjabi language27 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Asif Zardari on being elected as president27 minutes ago
-
Smart technology, applications to improve services in Prophet's Mosque47 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ chairs full court meeting to discuss swift disposal of cases47 minutes ago
-
PAEC centres have introduced over 150 crop varieties: Dr Raja Ali Raza47 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of well-known singer Pathanay Khan observed47 minutes ago
-
12.6-kg cannabis, 3.3-kg opium seized, accused arrested48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy hosts flavorful extravaganza in Brussels58 minutes ago
-
PLRA DG terms proposed land record services for expats grand step1 hour ago