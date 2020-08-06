Pakistani girl beats Indian professor, sets world record in chemistry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A nine-year-old Pakistani girl broke the record of Indian professor and become the fastest and youngest in the world to arrange the chemical elements of the periodic table in the shortest possible time.

According to details, Lahore-based Pakistani science enthusiast Natalia Najam achieved the Guinness World Records title after arranging all elements of the periodic chart in just 2 minutes and 42 seconds. She broke the previous record by 7 seconds, Radio Pakistan reported.

She accomplished the feat by breaking the record previously held by Indian economics professor Meenakshi Agarwal who completed the same task in 2 minutes and 49 seconds.