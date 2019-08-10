Pakistani investors invited to invest in Afghanistan

(@imziishan)

Ms. Sameena Wadeer, Commercial Attach of Afghanistan in Pakistan visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and exchanged views with the local business community for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) She said that Afghanistan was bringing lot of reforms in business sector to promote business activities.

She said that Afghanistan was undergoing rehabilitation and reconstruction phase and it was good time for Pakistani investors to explore it for investment. She said that there were 19 industrial areas across Afghanistan while price of one square meter of land in Industrial Park was only 50 AFN.

She said that Afghanistan has zero tariff on machinery for domestic industries with one percent for raw material and stressed that Pakistani investors should take benefit of these incentives by investing in Afghanistan.

She highlighted agriculture, energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, telecommunication and carpet making as potential areas for investment in Afghanistan. She said that by investing in Afghanistan, Pakistani investors could get easy access to Central Asian markets.Ms.

Sameena Wadeer appreciated Pakistan for opening Torkham crossing point for 24 hours and added that same facility should also be provided at Chaman crossing point that would help in improving two-way trade.

She said that Afghan traders have good knowledge of Pakistani market, but Pakistani traders have insufficient knowledge of Afghan market. She stressed that Pakistani business community should visit Afghanistan to identify potential areas of business collaboration and assured that her Embassy would provide visa facilitation to genuine businessmen.

She said that Afghanistan has surplus electricity and Pakistan could import energy from Afghanistan.