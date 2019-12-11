UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Students Win Costume Competition Award In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:39 PM

Pakistani students win costume competition award in Beijing

Pakistani students won the "Most influential Award" at the 9th Oriental Sunshine Diplomat National Costume Competition held here at Beijing Diplomatic Media Center

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani students won the "Most influential Award" at the 9th Oriental Sunshine Diplomat National Costume Competition held here at Beijing Diplomatic Media Center.

Representatives from the embassies of 11 countries including Pakistan and regions in China participated in the competition organized by Diplomat Magazine.

The teams displayed their national costumes and national culture on the stage with colorful singing and dancing performances.

With the national flag as the core, they put all their efforts to elaborately arrange the costume feast within eight minutes, which once again represented the "world in costume" for the on-site guests and audience.

At the opening ceremony, ambassadors from Bulgaria, Nepal and the Chinese representative of the host country led the 12 leaders of the competition to the stage, opening the diplomatic ceremony of competition.

Nepalese Ambassador to China, Paudyal Leela Mani made an opening speech on behalf of the participating diplomatic embassy and wished the competition a complete success.

After a fierce competition, 10 judges ruled. Gold, silver and copper were respectively picked by the teams from Ukrainian, Russian Nepalese embassies.

Pakistan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria and Belarus teams won the "Most influential Award" while Arab League, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Iranian teams won the "Best Costume Award".

At the same time, the Organizing Committee awarded the "best organization award" to the Pakistani, Belarusian, the Russian and the Nepalese embassies in China.

This year's Chinese team from Zhejiang performed at the opening ceremony and final of the annual national costume competition and attracted the interest of the audience.

At the end of the competition, Sunny Ren, editor in chief of Diplomat Magazine, thanked the sponsoring partners in particular. More than 30 media persons from China participated in the competition.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Russia China Beijing Same Uzbekistan Bulgaria Belarus Tajikistan Nepal Vietnam Gold Silver Media All From Best Arab

Recent Stories

MoI marks Human Rights Day

26 minutes ago

Manchester United and Ajax legend Van der Sar to s ..

41 minutes ago

R.A Bazzar Police Station becomes ideal place for ..

53 seconds ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result o ..

57 seconds ago

Corruption in registration, transfer matters being ..

59 seconds ago

Myanmar Leader Denies Charges of Genocide in Rakhi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.