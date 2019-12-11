Pakistani students win costume competition award in Beijing

Pakistani students won the "Most influential Award" at the 9th Oriental Sunshine Diplomat National Costume Competition held here at Beijing Diplomatic Media Center

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistani students won the "Most influential Award" at the 9th Oriental Sunshine Diplomat National Costume Competition held here at Beijing Diplomatic Media Center.

Representatives from the embassies of 11 countries including Pakistan and regions in China participated in the competition organized by Diplomat Magazine.

The teams displayed their national costumes and national culture on the stage with colorful singing and dancing performances.

With the national flag as the core, they put all their efforts to elaborately arrange the costume feast within eight minutes, which once again represented the "world in costume" for the on-site guests and audience.

At the opening ceremony, ambassadors from Bulgaria, Nepal and the Chinese representative of the host country led the 12 leaders of the competition to the stage, opening the diplomatic ceremony of competition.

Nepalese Ambassador to China, Paudyal Leela Mani made an opening speech on behalf of the participating diplomatic embassy and wished the competition a complete success.

After a fierce competition, 10 judges ruled. Gold, silver and copper were respectively picked by the teams from Ukrainian, Russian Nepalese embassies.

Pakistan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria and Belarus teams won the "Most influential Award" while Arab League, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Iranian teams won the "Best Costume Award".

At the same time, the Organizing Committee awarded the "best organization award" to the Pakistani, Belarusian, the Russian and the Nepalese embassies in China.

This year's Chinese team from Zhejiang performed at the opening ceremony and final of the annual national costume competition and attracted the interest of the audience.

At the end of the competition, Sunny Ren, editor in chief of Diplomat Magazine, thanked the sponsoring partners in particular. More than 30 media persons from China participated in the competition.