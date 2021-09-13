UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Dossier Exposes Indian Atrocities In Kashmir: Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said that Pakistan's dossier exposed Indian war crimes and human right violations in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"World must take serious notice of Indian brutalities in IIOJK," he said in a news release, citing forced burial of hurriyat leader Ali Gilani and cases against his family.

The minister said India have turned the entire valley of occupied Kashmir into an open prison and detained thousands of Kashmiris.

Gandapur said India should learn lesson from the past that despite decades long oppression it could not defeat the will of Kashmiris for right to self determination.

Indian bigotry over Kashmir issue is the biggest obstacle for lasting peace and development in the entire region, he added.

He said India must give Kashmiris right to self determination as the prevailing situation in the Sout Asia region has proved that war is not the solution to any problem.

