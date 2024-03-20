Open Menu

Pakistan's EU Envoy Attends Roundtable Discussion At World Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Pakistan's EU envoy attends roundtable discussion at World Bank

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday participated in a roundtable discussion held at the World Bank in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday participated in a roundtable discussion held at the World Bank in Brussels.

The discussion focused around the humanitarian-development-peace nexus and collaborative opportunities, the embassy wrote on its X timeline.

The event was attended by Regional Vice President of World Bank Martin Raiser and other ambassadors from the South Asian countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank European Union Brussels Luxembourg Belgium Event From Asia

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

2 minutes ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

2 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

49 minutes ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

2 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

2 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

2 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

2 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan