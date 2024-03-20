Pakistan's EU Envoy Attends Roundtable Discussion At World Bank
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday participated in a roundtable discussion held at the World Bank in Brussels
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday participated in a roundtable discussion held at the World Bank in Brussels.
The discussion focused around the humanitarian-development-peace nexus and collaborative opportunities, the embassy wrote on its X timeline.
The event was attended by Regional Vice President of World Bank Martin Raiser and other ambassadors from the South Asian countries.
