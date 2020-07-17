ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw while sharing his love for Pakistani music Friday said the country's folk music was enchanting, with its soulful lyrics and rich musical tapestry.

On twitter, the envoy expressed his love for leading musical show Coke Studio and also shared a snapshot of his favourite playlist on Spotify that included a few popular renditions and folk songs from the show.

Spotify is a Swedish digital music streaming service that gives access to millions of songs.

The song's list shared by Dr Shaw including Aaja Re Moray Saiyan by Zeb Bangash, Alif Allah by Arif Lohar and Meesha Shafi, Taajdar-e-Haram by Atif Aslam, Paar Chana De from Noori and Shilpa Rao, and Lagi Bina by Sanam Marvi and Saieen Zahoor.

Calling Coke Studio as "Pakistani music at its finest," Dr Shaw said Pakistan's music "speaks for the unique and diverse culture of my present home."