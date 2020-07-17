UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Folk Music Enchanting With Soulful Lyrics, Rich Musical Tapestry: Envoy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan's folk music enchanting with soulful lyrics, rich musical tapestry: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw while sharing his love for Pakistani music Friday said the country's folk music was enchanting, with its soulful lyrics and rich musical tapestry.

On twitter, the envoy expressed his love for leading musical show Coke Studio and also shared a snapshot of his favourite playlist on Spotify that included a few popular renditions and folk songs from the show.

Spotify is a Swedish digital music streaming service that gives access to millions of songs.

The song's list shared by Dr Shaw including Aaja Re Moray Saiyan by Zeb Bangash, Alif Allah by Arif Lohar and Meesha Shafi, Taajdar-e-Haram by Atif Aslam, Paar Chana De from Noori and Shilpa Rao, and Lagi Bina by Sanam Marvi and Saieen Zahoor.

Calling Coke Studio as "Pakistani music at its finest," Dr Shaw said Pakistan's music "speaks for the unique and diverse culture of my present home."

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Twitter Atif Aslam Arif Lohar Sanam Marvi Meesha Shafi From Million Love

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

24 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kianiâ€™s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

41 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.