Open Menu

Pakistan's Top Literary Awards To Be Announced On Oct, 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan's top literary awards to be Announced on Oct, 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will announce the country's top literary awards, the "Life Time Achievement Awards-2021" and the "National Literary Awards for 2021," on Thursday.

The "Life Time Achievement Award" is the country's most prestigious literary award, and is conferred upon a writer for their lifelong literary services. The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 1 million.

The award is decided by a panel of eminent and respected writers and intellectuals from across the country.

The "National Literary Awards for 2021" will also be announced at the ceremony, and are given to the best books published in urdu, Sindhi, Pashto, Punjabi, Balochi, Seraiki, Brahvi, Hindko, and English during the year 2021.

The award for each category is Rs 200,000.

The PAL awards are considered to be the highest honor in Pakistani literature, and are eagerly awaited by writers and readers alike.

The announcement of the awards is a major event in the Pakistani literary Calendar, and is often accompanied by much fanfare and excitement.

The awards ceremony will be attended by a large number of dignitaries, including government officials, writers, poets, intellectuals, and members of the general public. It is a prestigious event that celebrates the best of Pakistani literature.

Related Topics

Pakistan Event From Government Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Economy experts call on governments to ‘think be ..

Economy experts call on governments to ‘think beyond GDP, redefine concept of ..

25 minutes ago
 PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National Universi ..

PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National University

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

11 minutes ago
 Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diploma ..

Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diplomacy drive

11 minutes ago
 Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink ..

Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

1 hour ago
 Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, ..

Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, OPPO A17K and Xiaomi Redmi 12 ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases di ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases digital Customer Happiness Cente ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

3 hours ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

3 hours ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

3 hours ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan