PAL To Hold Tribute Ceremony To Renowned Poet Amjad Islam Amjad Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

PAL to hold tribute ceremony to renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a tribute ceremony to renowned poet Amjad islam Amjad titled "Meet a Writer"on Monday.

Different prominent scholars and writers will participate in the event to shed light on Amjad's outstanding contributions in the literary field.

Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushk will preside over the ceremony along with known poet across the country, an official told on Thursday.

He said that PAL has been arranging tribute ceremony to Amjad Islam Amjad since 43 years.

He said that Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the well known poets of modern urdu Literature and a prominent figure of the country too.

Amjad Islam Amjad also author of more than 40 books, received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for tv, including Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

