PAL To Organize A Seminar On National Consciousness In Literature
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a literary seminar on National consciousness in literature on March 21 in connection with Pakistan National Day.
The seminar will be presided by prominent literary figure Fateh Muhammad Malik, while Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Dr. Saleem Mazhar will be the guest of honour on the occasion.
Chairperson PAL Dr. Najiba Arif, Dr. Naheed Qamar, and Dr Manzoor will shed light on the topic in the seminar. Rehman Hafeez will be the moderator of the event.
The seminar aims to promote national consciousness and highlight the importance of literature as a healthy indicator of a society that has always been used to promote a healthy value system.
In the past times also, stories and epics were used to project a positive and powerful image of society.
So, it is very healthful to produce literature in almost every form and genre so that our coming generations may know their history and may be able to pave national consciousness and love for Pakistan as a state.
