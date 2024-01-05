Open Menu

Panaflexes Displayed As Part Of Election Campaign Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign removed

On the orders of District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, various panaflexes, installed in connection with the election campaign by candidates, were removed here on Friday being violative of the election code of conduct

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) On the orders of District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, various panaflexes, installed in connection with the election campaign by candidates, were removed here on Friday being violative of the election code of conduct.

The DMO said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a code of conduct for candidates for General Election 2024, and display of election banners, posters and pamphlets only in prescribed size was allowed. He said that under the code of conduct, displaying panaflexes of all kinds were banned.

He said monitoring of all Constituencies was being carried out by the monitoring officers on a daily basis. He urged candidates to ensure implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the ECP for general election schedule for February 8; otherwise legal action would be taken against violators without any discrimination.

He said that the ECP had deployed two monitoring officers for each constituency and they were bound to monitor election campaigns and submit their reports to the DMO and the district returning officer.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan February All Election 2018

Recent Stories

DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

4 minutes ago
 District administration launches e-domicile under ..

District administration launches e-domicile under Khushhal KP Program

21 minutes ago
 Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Govern ..

Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Governor, discuss promotion of educa ..

10 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities t ..

Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

10 minutes ago
 India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel afte ..

India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel after hijack call

10 minutes ago
 Senate adopts resolution calling to postpone elect ..

Senate adopts resolution calling to postpone elections

10 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar names Babar Azam as his favorite Pa ..

Sunil Gavaskar names Babar Azam as his favorite Pakistani player

32 minutes ago
 FTO action results in Rs 12bn refund to taxpayers

FTO action results in Rs 12bn refund to taxpayers

10 minutes ago
 Top seed Shoaib through to final of Federal Cup Te ..

Top seed Shoaib through to final of Federal Cup Tennis C'ships

10 minutes ago
 Joint efforts needed to eradicate Polio virus: DC ..

Joint efforts needed to eradicate Polio virus: DC Mardan

10 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan names ex-oil executive to head climate ..

Azerbaijan names ex-oil executive to head climate talks

3 minutes ago
 APHC leaders, parties seek implementation of UN re ..

APHC leaders, parties seek implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan