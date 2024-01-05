Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign removed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the orders of District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, various panaflexes, installed in connection with the election campaign by candidates, were removed here on Friday being violative of the election code of conduct

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) On the orders of District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, various panaflexes, installed in connection with the election campaign by candidates, were removed here on Friday being violative of the election code of conduct.

The DMO said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a code of conduct for candidates for General Election 2024, and display of election banners, posters and pamphlets only in prescribed size was allowed. He said that under the code of conduct, displaying panaflexes of all kinds were banned.

He said monitoring of all Constituencies was being carried out by the monitoring officers on a daily basis. He urged candidates to ensure implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the ECP for general election schedule for February 8; otherwise legal action would be taken against violators without any discrimination.

He said that the ECP had deployed two monitoring officers for each constituency and they were bound to monitor election campaigns and submit their reports to the DMO and the district returning officer.