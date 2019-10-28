Parade held at Police Lines

A general parade was held at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police rank on the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan here on Monday The smart contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing participated in the parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A general parade was held at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police rank on the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan here on Monday The smart contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing participated in the parade.

On the occasion, SP Headquarters Karar Hussain inspected the parade and checked turn-out of policemen, who took part in the parade.He said that the purpose of general parade was to further improve turn-out and discipline in the force.