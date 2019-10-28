UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parade Held At Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:08 PM

Parade held at Police Lines

A general parade was held at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police rank on the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan here on Monday The smart contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing participated in the parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A general parade was held at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police rank on the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan here on Monday The smart contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing participated in the parade.

On the occasion, SP Headquarters Karar Hussain inspected the parade and checked turn-out of policemen, who took part in the parade.He said that the purpose of general parade was to further improve turn-out and discipline in the force.

Related Topics

Lahore Police CIA Traffic

Recent Stories

More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) claim to be hap ..

13 minutes ago

NUST licenses out 5 more Intellectual Property Rig ..

14 minutes ago

World Cities Day to be marked on Oct 31

1 minute ago

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push pens ..

1 minute ago

PM says no NRO for anyone till his last breath

25 minutes ago

Fantastic Food festival to start from Nov 2

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.