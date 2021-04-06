UrduPoint.com
PARC To Provide Improved Water Management Tech For Farmers: Chairman PARC

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) was working for introducing improved water management technologies for rice and wheat farmer in order to enhance per-acre output of these major crops as well as conservation of precious natural resources, which was rapidly depleting and poising serious threats for agriculture in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) was working for introducing improved water management technologies for rice and wheat farmer in order to enhance per-acre output of these major crops as well as conservation of precious natural resources, which was rapidly depleting and poising serious threats for agriculture in the country .

This was stated by Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan while addressing a seminar on "Rice Cultivation", organized by PARC for rice farmers in order to create awareness about water management among wheat and rice growers.

Dr Azeem further said that PARC was also taking steps for introducing improved water management technologies in rice and wheat farming system, adding that the technological intervention would also help in saving rapidly depleting ground water resources and soil fertility to maintain soil moisture for enhancing output of major and minor crops.

He termed the seminar as an important part of farmer's support system and create awareness among them for obtaining maximum output.

By gathering scientists, extension workers and farmers,it provide inclusive approach to agriculture system, he added.

Currently we are working for introducing improved water management technologies in rice-wheat farming system so that our rapidly depleting ground water resources could be saved and utilized for the promotion of other crops.

He said that PARC was also working to mitigate climate change impacts on rice and wheat cropping system, adding that PARC's Climate Change, Energy Conservation and Water resource Institute (CEWRI) was conducting research in the areas of climate adaptation, water and energy management.

It has developed Raised Bed technology for diversifying crops in rice zone, he said adding that through this seminar we are sharing and demonstrating the performance of available raised bed machines before farmers.

While addressing the participants Dr Sarfraz Ahmad said PARC was identifying site specific potential research-able issues with multi-disciplinary team in different rice growing ecologies of Pakistan and highlighting the research gap in developing improved machinery for permanent raised beds and strengthening the coordination among the various sub-components of rice PSDP project for a sustainable agriculture.

