Parents urged to vaccinate their kids against Polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Health department urged parents to get their kids, up to five years, vaccinated against Polio during a five days drive commenced from August 2.

A spokesperson for South Punjab health secretariat said on Monday that over 4.

1 million kids would be vaccinated in six district of the region including Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan during Sub National Immunization Day (SNID).

He informed that the special campaign was being carried out in 11 districts of Punjab adding that exactly 14, 424 mobile and fixed team will vaccinate kids in six districts of South Punjab.

The spokesperson requested the parents to perform their national duty by getting their kids administrated polio drops.