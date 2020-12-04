UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarian Writes Letters To CM, Interior Minister For Establishing Varsity Sub Campus, NADRA Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Parliamentarian writes letters to CM, Interior minister for establishing varsity sub campus, NADRA office

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :PTI Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Basit Sultan, wrote letters to Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar and Interior Minister, Ejaz Shah for establishing varsity sub campus and NADRA office in Shehr Sultan.

In his letter to CM, the parliamentarian drew his attention towards necessity of setting up varsity's sub campus, trauma centre at Rural Health Centre (RHC) and doubling of Muzaffargarh-Alipur road for passsenger's safety.

He informed that IUB which is 140 km away and BZU is 120 km far from Tehsil Jatoi respectively adding that students of the area had to face lots of difficulties to study in the varsities.

BZU and GC have its sub campuses in Layyah which is 40 km away from Tehsil Kot Addu Students of Muzafdargarh can easily go to BZU Multan by travelling 35km distance, he elaborated.

That is why, Mr Sultan, stated sub campus in Shehr Sultan was imperative.

About doubling of road, the MNA maintained that single road is much dangerous adding that dozens of travellers had lost their lives due to nonavailability of trauma centre at RHC in past.

In case of accident on this road, the injured have to cover 60 km to reach trauma centre at Muzaffargarh. Resultantly, many of them die while going to the city, he deplored.

Mr Sultan also wrote to Interior Minister, Ejaz Shah for building National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) in the city to facilitate locals.

