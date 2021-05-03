UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Apprise CM Of Their Constituencies' Problems

Mon 03rd May 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Member of National assembly (MNA) Rahat Amanullah and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The CM promised solution to their problems and appreciated the efforts of the religious community for playing a positive role in maintaining peace.

Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri expressed confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister reiterated that the parliamentarians were his companions and their respect was his honour. The negative politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had met its logical end as the people had rejected the anarchistic designs of the rejected elements, he said.

The downfall of the PDM was a warning to others as well as a lesson to learn, he said. The opposition's attempt to divide the nation was frustrated because the people would not be deceived by the corrupt elements, he added. The era of loot and plunder would not return and those making hue and cry would get nothing from it, added the CM.

Mian Jalil Sharqpuri expressed full confidence in the leadership and policies of the chief minister, adding that parliamentarians were standing with the CM in the journey of publicservice.

