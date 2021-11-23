UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Call On CM Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:11 PM

Member National Assembly (MNAs) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Syed Mubeen Ahmed and Sami Gillani called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday to apprise him about their constituencies' problems

While issuing directions for the solution of public related complaints, the CM said that he took everybody along.

"I do not believe in a one-man show as decisions are made with mutual consultations" he stated. He maintained that the Punjab province was leading in every respect.

The chief minister said the targeting of institutions by the opposition to pursue its specific agenda was condemnable. He added the state institutions as a pride of the nation and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)led government would continue to stand with the institutions. The negative politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had ended in a fiasco as people need development and prosperity, he said.

