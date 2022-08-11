Parliamentary secretary stresses unity on 75th Jashn-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar has said that in the present situation, the nation should promote the message of love, peace, brotherhood and tranquility by forging unity among their ranks on the 75th Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations.

He said that all problems confronted by the country could be overcome by following the "Unity, Faith and Discipline" principle of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said that Youm-e-Azadi (14th August) should be observed with national zeal and zest and every Pakistani should promote love, peace and brotherhood.

He said that Muslims of the Subcontinent got independence after lots of sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and now, "it is our responsibility to play our role for development and prosperity of the country".

He said that independence was a great blessing of Almighty Allah and all should respect it. "We should work hard to achieve the objectives of the establishment of Pakistan," he added.

He said the whole nation salutes the martyrs of Pakistan independence movement and expresses solidarity with those who sacrificed their lives for defending the sovereignty of the country.