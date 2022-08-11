UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Secretary Stresses Unity On 75th Jashn-e-Azadi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Parliamentary secretary stresses unity on 75th Jashn-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar has said that in the present situation, the nation should promote the message of love, peace, brotherhood and tranquility by forging unity among their ranks on the 75th Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations.

He said that all problems confronted by the country could be overcome by following the "Unity, Faith and Discipline" principle of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said that Youm-e-Azadi (14th August) should be observed with national zeal and zest and every Pakistani should promote love, peace and brotherhood.

He said that Muslims of the Subcontinent got independence after lots of sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and now, "it is our responsibility to play our role for development and prosperity of the country".

He said that independence was a great blessing of Almighty Allah and all should respect it. "We should work hard to achieve the objectives of the establishment of Pakistan," he added.

He said the whole nation salutes the martyrs of Pakistan independence movement and expresses solidarity with those who sacrificed their lives for defending the sovereignty of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence August Muslim All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

2 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

3 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

3 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

4 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.